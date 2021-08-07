Mizoram Faces Shortage Of COVID-19 Testing Reagents After Blockade On NH In Assam

Following the continued blockade on National Highway 306 from the Assam side, Mizoram is now facing a shortage of COVID-19 testing reagents. State Information and public relations Minister Lalruatkima on Saturday informed that the state is now facing problems with COVID testing. The shortage comes amid the state’s worst phase of the pandemic.

Addressing the issue of the road blockage on the state border, minister Lalruatkima said that it was ‘unfortunate’. The minister said that the blockade is causing a shortage of essential testing reagents in the state. The minister added that due to the shortage at Zoram Medical College (ZMC), sample testing in Mizoram is getting capped.

"ZMC RT-PCR lab is now facing an acute shortage of essential testing reagents, and therefore, sample testing in Mizoram is getting capped based on the available stock. It is unfortunate that the supply of testing kits, reagents, and other life-saving drugs are still stranded at the Assam-Mizoram border, due to the continued blockade of NH 306," the minister said. As per the health ministry, there are 12,869 active COVID-19 cases in Mizoram. A total of 161 people have also succumbed to the virus in the state, while 30,500 people recovered.

Blockade on Mizoram-Assam highway

The blockade came as the aftermath of actions taken by the two governments after the July 26 border incidents, that killed six Assam policemen and one civilian. The tragedy resulted in the injuries of at least 50 individuals. The travel advisory was put forth after the July 26 incident, the Assam government had advised its residents against travelling to Mizoram.

Later on Thursday, the Assam government revoked the advisory after a mutual agreement between the two states. The governments of Assam and Mizoram released a joint statement on Thursday, stating they will carry forward the initiatives of the Home Ministry and respective chief ministers to de-escalate tensions along the inter-state boundary and find long-term solutions to disputes through dialogues. However, on Friday, Mizoram Chief Secretary Lalnunmawia Chuaungo had informed that no vehicle crossed the border into the state from Assam despite the Himanta Biswa Sarma government’s withdrawal of the travel advisory.

IMAGE: PTI