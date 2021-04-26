Last Updated:

Mizoram Forest Fire Spreads Across Town; IAF Deploys Two Mi-17V5 Copters To Douse Blaze

 A massive forest fire has broken out in several parts of Mizoram, now been raging for 32 hours. The IAF on Sunday deployed two helicopters to douse the blaze.

 A massive forest fire has broken out in several parts of Mizoram which has now been raging for 32 hours. The fire is rapidly spreading to towns and villages of two neighbouring districts, Lunglei and Lawngtlai-- which has damaged vast tracts of land and vegetation. Chief Minister Zoramthanga has sought Centre's help, an official of the state disaster management and rehabilitation department said on Sunday.

IAF deploys assistance

The IAF on Sunday deployed two helicopters equipped with Bambi Bucket to douse the blaze at Lunglei and surrounding areas, the defence ministry said. The firemen were being assisted by Assam Rifles and Border Security Force personnel and local volunteers.

 CM Zoramthanga thanked Indian Air Force for the help.

No Casualties

Numerous wildfire has been reported in the state as the fire started on Saturday in the forested hills and by Sunday it had spread and affected the town and village. However, no human casualty been reported so far, but detailed reports are yet to come in from the affected districts, the official said.

Mizoram Forest Fire 

At least three other districts apart from Lunglei - namely Serchhip, Lawngtlai and Hnahthial are affected by the forest blaze and firemen have been deployed at several incident sites, as per officials. Lunglei is the worst affected area. The blaze is mainly in the uninhabited forest area surrounding the town, it has spread to more than 10 village council areas within it. The fire is under control, but some of the village councils still remain vulnerable. At least 12 houses were gutted at Bungtlang South village in the district.

Manipur CM on Mizoram wildfire

Taking ito Twitter, Manipur Chief Minister N.Biren Singh expressed his sadness over the wildfire at Lunglei District in Mizoram and assured the situation will be brought under control soon.

Manipur Shirui Hills Fire

On March 28, a massive forest fire has broken out at the Shirui peak situated in Manipur's Ukhrul district, after which Manipur CM sought to douse the fire. He called the incident unfortunate and questioned Twitter, "Why are we selfish and destructive?" He informed that he has sought all possible help from the government. The Chief Secretary of Manipur has also written a letter to the Centre in this regard.

(With PTI Inputs)

(Image Credits: PTI/@ZoramthangaCM/IAF/@INDIAN_EMBASSY/TWITTER)

