Mizoram Govt Warns Citizens Against 'non-essential Visit' To Delhi As COVID Cases Surge

As Mizoram’s COVID-19 tally hit the grim milestone of 5,000 earlier on Wednesday, the state government appealed to the residents to immediately halt all non-essential movement, and avoid travel to the national capital. In an advisory issued on April 21, the state’s general administration department cautioned Mizoram’s inhabitants to strictly not travel to New Delhi amid the hard-hitting COVID-19 surge in the national capital and rapid spread that has rendered the healthcare system overburdened. Stressing that unless it was completely “unavoidable” or “very essential” to travel, the Mizoram government asked the residents to wait until the dangerous virulent wave of the coronavirus in Delhi subsided and the caseload, somewhat, reduced.

Mizoram government on Tuesday imposed a seven-day lockdown to stem the surge of the COVID-19 cases. The restrictions were issued for at least 10 districts including the Aizawl municipal area. Although the government abstained from using the term 'lockdown', the lockdown-like restrictions remain effective in the state for at least until April 26. The advisory was issued by the Disaster Management and Rehabilitation department of the Mizoram government and approved by the Mizoram Chief Secretary Lalnunmawia Chuaungo to mitigate the spread of coronavirus infections across the state.

Uphold safety of state, says Mizoram gov't

On Wednesday, the government made further appeals to the residents to ensure upholding the safety of the residents of Mizoram as well as staff and family members of Mizoram houses in New Delhi by not entering the Capital. It added that no guests will be allowed to stay in at least two Mizoram Houses located at Vasant Vihar and Chanakyapuri, respectively, until further orders. However, those that were visiting the capital due to medical emergencies were exempted from the rule.

In the circular, accessed by PTI, Chief Secretary of Mizoram J.C. Ramthanga said that in lieu of the deadly surge of the coronavirus infections the residents were advised to exempt from non-essential movement to the capital. The advisory was rolled out as the state recorded a recovery rate of nearly 89.99 percent and the infection rate remained at 1.82 percent as of Wednesday. As many as 12 fatalities have been registered due to covid related complications among the patients.