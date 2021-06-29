'Mizoram Heroes': Ambulance Staff Sings During Night Shift Amid COVID-19, Watch Video

The healthcare staff and medics have been battling the novel coronavirus in the forefront with the second wave wreaking havoc on the lives of the people. As the hospitals were stretched to the brink of their maximum capacity, the ambulance service staff pulled extra work hours to transport the critical patients in need of medical intervention to the hospitals. The healthcare workers suffered exhaustion due to mounting COVID-19 caseloads in need of ICU or hospital care. On Monday, however, months later, the ambulance staff operating night shifts was seen taking a breather as they sat together, singing and playing the guitar.

In the heart-felt sight, the ambulance crew in Aizawl, a city in Mizoram provided hope as they took a break and sang together during their night shift. The group radiated positivity amid the dire times of the global health crisis. The motivational footage was shared on the Instagram page ‘Mizoraminsta’. The video was accompanied by a caption that acknowledged the struggles of the frontline warriors as it read: “The incredible work they have been doing, accompanied by the song (an appeal to God to put an end to one's misery), has won hearts all around.” Internet hailed the moment calling the ambulance staff “Mizoram heroes”.

Medic dances to cheer COVID-19 patients

Earlier similarly, in order to cheer the COVID-19 patients and put them at ease in such bleak times, a medic in Assam shook a leg at the hospital ward to the beats of popular track ‘Ghungroo’ from Bollywood’s action thriller movie War, starring Hritik Roshan. While many doctors worldwide have taken to perform dance routines to relieve panic and stress among coronavirus patients as an assured therapy, Dr. Arup Senapati, an ENT surgeon at Silchar medical college Assam also tried the activity for his patients uplift his patients while still in scrubs and protective gear at the medical facility.