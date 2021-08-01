Mizoram Home Minister Denies Involvement Of Non-state Actors In Border Clash With Assam

Denying Assam Chief Minister's claim of involvement of 'non-state actors' in the Assam-Mizoram border row, Home Minister of Mizoram Lalchamliana on Saturday said that the recent clash with Assam was not related to drug trafficking or cattle trade.

Conflict was an 'unavoidable countermeasure'

The state Home Minister said that the conflict was an 'unavoidable countermeasure' to defend the territorial integrity and ancestral land of the Mizos, which was threatened several times over decades by the 'aggression and encroachment from Assam'.

The Mizoram Minister added, "Drug trafficking and cattle trade have nothing to do with the boundary clash, and non-state actors weren't involved in the incident. How can a responsible government be in association with or be influenced by non-state actors?."

The State Minister added that though certain student bodies had earlier disagreed with the Assam Police over the border dispute, no such organisation was responsible for the recent incident.

Seven Assam Police personnel along with one civilian lost their lives, while scores of people suffered injuries in an inter-state border clash between Assam and Mizoram on July 26.

The Mizoram Home Minister, however, maintained that there is no denying the fact that some civilians from Vairengte were indeed present throughout the clash but so were civilians from the state of Assam.

Adding that the Mizoram Police responded in self-defense and to protect the civilians, the Home Minister said, "Despite maximum restrains at first, our men were compelled to resort to countermeasures when forces from the neighbouring state crossed over into our territory, overran our outpost, and tried to set up camps, besides lobbing grenades, tear gas shells and even opening fire on our personnel and protesting civilians."

Lalchamliana laments deaths during border clash

The Minister further lamented the death of people involved in the clash. "It was very unfortunate that some people lost their lives and several others sustained injuries in the clash," Lalchamliana said.

Responding to the drug trafficking issue, the Minister stated that Mizoram was much ahead of Assam in launching a crackdown on drug trafficking.

"The state government along with civil society organisations and churches have made serious efforts in diminishing drug smuggling from Assam and neighbouring countries for decades," said the Mizoram Home Minister.

Home Minister censures Assam for smuggling drugs

Lalchamliana censured the neighbouring state by claiming that a plethora of drugs, including heroin, are smuggled from Assam and that a number of drug dealers from the neighbouring state have been arrested in the past.

Talking about the cattle smuggling issue, Lalchamliana said that Mizoram hardly buys cattle for consumption from Assam as its requirements are met from the eastern part of the state.

The Mizoram Home Minister claimed that drug smuggling is a global problem, which can be curbed by joint efforts between states.

Notably, Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma had on July 27 said in Silchar that decisions taken by his government in the last few months have angered 'non-state vested actors'.

The Assam Chief had said that the Assam government had hit the drug route through Mizoram and Manipur while checking on attempts made by people entering India illegally from Myanmar to settle in the Dima Hasao district.

Chief Minister Sarma had also stated that the submission of the Assam Cattle Protection Bill in the assembly has created apprehensions, although it was clarified that transportation to other northeastern states won't be affected provided the transporters have valid permits.

Mizoram's Excise and Narcotics Commissioner Ngurchungnunga Sailo on the other hand said that a total of 1,680 people have died in Mizoram due to drug abuse from 1984 till July 30 this year and the main killer drug, that claimed 1,116 lives, was 'spasmo proxyvon' which came entirely from Assam.

Meanwhile, the Mizoram government claimed that at least 395 people from neighbouring Assam have been booked under drug-related cases in Mizoram in the last 10 years.

Spokesperson, Excise and Narcotics Department, Mizoram, Peter Zohmingthanga, said "Most of the Assamese residents had acted as 'middle men' for smuggling heroin from Myanmar."

Spokesperson Zohmingthanga added that drug seizures are common in the state due to the readiness of the agencies and that there is no drug mafia in the state although there are active peddlers.

According to the data released by the Mizoram state government at least 1,981 people have been arrested in drug-related cases from 2018 to June 2021 while a majority of the miscreants belong from Mizoram, followed by Myanmar and Assam residents.

(with inputs from PTI)