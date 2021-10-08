Mizoram Logs 1,080 New COVID-19 Cases, 1 Fresh Fatality

Mizoram's COVID-19 tally rose to 1,03,709 on Friday as 1,080 more people, including 260 children and three Border Security Force (BSF) personnel, tested positive for the infection, while one fresh fatality pushed the northeastern state's coronavirus death toll to 342, a health official said.

Aizawl district registered the highest number of new cases at 635, followed by Lunglei (109) and Champhai (93), he said, adding that the single-day positivity rate stood at 12.88 per cent.

Eight new patients have travel history, while 1,072 fresh infections were detected during contact tracing.

The state now has 16,219 active cases, while 87,148 people have been cured of the disease so far, including 935 on Thursday, the official said, adding that the recovery rate stood at 84 per cent while the death rate was at 0.32 per cent.

Mizoram has thus far tested over 11.58 lakh sample tests for COVID-19, including 53,840 since October 1. The average positivity rate in the last 8 days stood at 16.49 per cent.

State Immunisation Officer Dr Lalzawmi said that over 6.85 lakh people have been inoculated so far, of whom 4.64 lakh have been fully vaccinated.

