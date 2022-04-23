Mizoram logs 112 new COVID-19 cases

Aizawl, Apr 23 (PTI) Mizoram reported 112 fresh COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours, pushing the tally to 2,26,702, a health department official said on Saturday.

The state did not report any new COVID-19 death for the third consecutive day on Saturday and the toll remained at 694, he said.

The fresh cases were detected out of 858 samples tested with a single-day positivity rate of 13 per cent.

Mizoram currently has 672 active COVID-19 cases, while 2,25,336 people have recovered from the disease so far, the official said.

The COVID-19 recovery rate is now 99.39 per cent and the death rate is 0.30 per cent.

On Friday the northeastern state had reported 91 new COVID-19 cases.

A total of 19.15 lakh samples have so far been tested for COVID-19.

Over 8.43 lakh people have been inoculated with COVID-19 vaccine till Thursday, according to the health department. PTI COR RG

(Disclaimer: This story is auto-generated from a syndicated feed; only the image & headline may have been reworked by www.republicworld.com)