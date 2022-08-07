Mizoram Logs 148 Fresh COVID-19 Cases

Mizoram reported 148 fresh COVID-19 cases on Sunday, 33 less than the previous day, as the state's tally mounted to 2,34,080, a health department official said.

The death toll remained unchanged at 711, he said.

Lunglei district reported the highest number of new cases at 53, followed by Khawzawl (27) and Serchhip (15).

Mizoram now has 1,175 active cases, while 2,32,194 people have recovered from the disease so far, the official said.

The single-day positivity rate stood at 33.71 per cent.

The state has thus far tested 19.58 lakh samples for COVID-19, and administered 16,73,256 doses of vaccines, he added. PTI CORR

RBT

RBT

08071810

NNNN