Mizoram Logs 162 New COVID-19 Cases, One Fresh Fatality

Mizoram's COVID-19 caseload rose to 2,24,522 on Friday as 162 more people tested positive for the infection, 63 more than the previous day, a health department official said.

The state's coronavirus death toll rose to 685 after a five-year-old boy from Lunglei district succumbed to the infection on Thursday night, the official said.

Mizoram now has 1,040 active COVID-19 cases, while 2,22,797 people have recovered from the infection so far, including 169 on Thursday.

The northeastern state has thus far tested over 18.98 lakh samples for COVID-19, including 847 on Thursday.

State Immunisation Officer Dr Lalmuanawma Jongte said that more than 8.27 lakh people have been inoculated till Thursday, and 6.69 lakh of them have been fully vaccinated.

