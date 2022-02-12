Mizoram logs 1,641 new COVID-19 cases, 2 more fatalities

Aizawl, Feb 11 (PTI) Mizoram reported 1,641 fresh COVID-19 cases on Friday, 170 less than the previous day, raising the tally to 1,93,367, a health department official said.

The death toll mounted to 634 with two more fatalities, he said.

Aizawl district reported the highest number of fresh cases at 635, followed by Lunglei (224) and Serchhip (139).

The northeastern state now has 10,802 active cases, while 1,81,931 patients have recovered from the disease so far, the official said.

Mizoram has tested more than 17.43 lakh samples for COVID-19 till date.

According to State Immunisation Officer Lalmuanawma Jongte, over 8 lakh people have been inoculated thus far. PTI CORR RBT RBT

