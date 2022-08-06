Mizoram Logs 181 New COVID-19 Cases

Mizoram reported 181 new COVID-19 cases on Saturday, 28 less than the previous day, with the tally rising to 2,33,932, a health department official said.

The death toll remained at 711 as no new fatality due to the infection was registered in the last 24 hours, he said.

Lunglei district registered the highest number of fresh cases at 39, followed by Aizawl at 34 and Lawngtlai at 25.

The single-day positivity rate was at 26.16 per cent as the fresh cases were detected from 692 sample tests.

Mizoram now has 1,283 active patients, while 2, 31,938 people have so far recovered from the infection, including 223 on Friday, the official said.

The discharge rate stood at 99.14 per cent.

The state has tested 19.57 lakh samples for COVID-19 thus far.

Altogether 16,73,059 doses of vaccines have been administered to eligible beneficiaries till Friday, the official added. PTI COR BDC BDC

