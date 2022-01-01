Mizoram Logs 265 Fresh COVID-19 Cases, Two More Fatalities

Mizoram’s COVID-19 count increased to 1,41,665 on Saturday with 265 fresh cases, 22 more than the previous day, while two more fatalities pushed the death toll to 544, a health department official said.

At least 53 children and Opposition Zoram People's Movement (ZPM) MLA from Aizawl South I constituency C Lalsawivung were among the newly infected people, he said.

The single-day positivity rate increased to 19.62 per cent from 9.69 per cent the previous day, he said.

Of the new cases, the Aizawl district reported 97 infections, Kolasib (51) and Mamit (40), the official said.

No fresh fatality had been reported in the state on Friday.

Mizoram now has 1,735 active cases, while 1,39,386 patients have recovered from the infection.

The northeastern state has thus far tested more than 15.08 lakh samples for COVID-19. Over 7.30 lakh people have been inoculated till Friday, state immunisation officer Dr. Lalzawmi said.

