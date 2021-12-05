Mizoram logs 282 new COVID-19 cases, 1 fresh fatality

Aizawl, Dec 5 (PTI) Mizoram's COVID-19 tally rose to 1,36,362 on Sunday as 282 more people tested positive for the infection, 33 less than the previous day, a health official said.

A 56-year-old man from Mamit district succumbed to the infection, taking the northeastern state's death toll to 505, he said.

Aizawl registered the highest number of new cases at 149, followed by Khawzawl (30) and Lunglei (28), the official said.

The single-day positivity rate dipped to 10.66 per cent from 12.63 per cent on the previous day.

Mizoram now has 3,555 active cases, while 1,32,302 people have recovered from the disease so far, including 346 on Saturday.

The recovery rate among the COVID-19 patients stood at 97 per cent, while the mortality rate was at 0.37 per cent.

The state has thus far tested over 14.44 lakh samples for COVID-19, including 2,646 on Saturday.

State Immunisation Officer Dr Lalzawmi said that 7.22 lakh people have been inoculated so far, of whom 5.66 lakh have been fully vaccinated. PTI COR ACD ACD

