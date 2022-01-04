Mizoram Logs 347 New COVID-19 Cases, 6 Fresh Fatalities

Mizoram's COVID-19 tally rose to 1,42,248 on Monday as 347 more people, 195 more than the previous day, tested positive for the infection, a health official said.

The northeastern state's coronavirus death toll rose to 552 as six more patients succumbed to the disease, he said.

The single-day positivity rate dipped to 15.66 per cent from 23.40 per cent on the previous day.

Mamit district registered the highest number of fresh cases at 96, followed by Aizawl (75) and Serchhip (56). Four fresh fatalities were reported in Champhai and two in Aizawl.

The state now has 1,720 active cases, while 1,39,976 people have recovered from the disease so far, including 112 on Tuesday.

The recovery rate among the COVID-19 patients stood at 98.40 per cent, while the mortality rate was at 0.38 per cent.

The administration has thus far tested more than 15.13 lakh samples for COVID-19, including 2,216 on Monday.

State Immunisation Officer Dr Lalzawmi said that more than 7.30 lakh people have been inoculated to date, of whom 5.89 lakh have been fully vaccinated.

