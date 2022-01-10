Mizoram logs 518 new COVID-19 cases, 3 fresh fatalities

Aizawl, Jan 10 (PTI) Mizoram's COVID-19 tally soared to 1,46,045 on Monday as 518 more people tested positive for the infection, 385 less than the previous day, a health bulletin said.

The northeastern state's coronavirus death toll rose to 561 as three more patients, including a Myanmarese, succumbed to the infection, it said.

The single-day positivity rate stood at 19.23 per cent as the new cases were detected from 2,694 samples.

Champhai district reported the highest number of new cases at 216, followed by Aizawl (110) and Mamit (108), it said.

The state now has 4,612 active cases, while 1,40,872 people have recovered from the disease so far, including 270 in the last 24 hours.

The recovery rate among the COVID-19 patients stood at 96.45 per cent, while the mortality rate was at 0.38 per cent. The state has thus far tested over 15.40 lakh samples for COVID-19.

State Immunisation Officer Dr Lalzawmi said that more than 7.46 lakh people including 13,775 teenagers have been vaccinated till Saturday.

Of the 7.46 lakh people, 5.94 lakh have been fully vaccinated, she added. PTI COR ACD ACD

