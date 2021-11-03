Mizoram logs 638 fresh COVID-19 cases, one fatality

Aizawl, Nov 3 (PTI) The COVID-19 situation continued to improve in Mizoram, where single-day cases have remained below the 1,000-mark for the last 20 days, as the tally rose to 1,22,992 with 638 fresh infections, an official said on Wednesday.

The death toll mounted to 436, as one more patient succumbed to the virus, he said.

At least 153 children and a Border Security Force (BSF) jawan are among the newly infected people, the official said.

Mizoram now has 6,325 active cases, while 1,16,231 people have recovered from the disease, including 796 since Tuesday.

More than 13.24 lakh samples have been tested for COVID-19 so far.

Meanwhile, State Immunisation Officer Lalzawmi said a total of 12.16 lakh vaccine doses have been administered to beneficiaries. PTI CORR RBT RBT

