Mizoram logs 669 new COVID cases, two more fatalities

Aizawl, Nov 13 (PTI) The daily COVID-19 count in Mizoram maintained an upward trend for the fourth consecutive day on Saturday as the state reported 669 fresh cases, 38 more than the previous day, with the tally rising to 1,28,217, a bulletin said.

The northeastern state recorded 525 new infections on Wednesday and 531 on Thursday.

The death toll rose to 458 as two more persons from Aizawl district succumbed to the disease in the last 24 hours, the bulletin issued by the state information and public relations department said.

At least 151 children are among the new patients, it said.

The single-day positivity rate was at 14 per cent as the fresh cases were detected from 4,757 samples tests.

All the patients were found to have contracted the disease locally, the bulletin said.

Aizawl district registered the highest number of fresh cases at 307, followed by Lunglei at 102 and Champhai at 80.

Mizoram now has 5,654 active cases, while 851 people were cured of the disease on Friday, taking the total number of recoveries to 1,22,105.

The recovery rate among coronavirus patients currently stands at 95.23 per cent.

The state has so far conducted more than 13.69 lakh sample tests for COVID-19.

More than 7 lakh people have been inoculated till Friday, with 5.35 lakh of them having received both doses of the vaccines, state immunisation officer Dr Lalzawmi said. PTI COR BDC BDC

