Mizoram logs 72 new COVID-19 cases, single-day positivity rate 10.45 per cent

Aizawl, Dec 27 (PTI) Mizoram on Monday reported 72 new COVID-19 cases with a single-day positivity rate of 10.45 per cent, an official statement said.

The new cases pushed the COVID-19 tally to 1,40,564.

The COVID-19 death toll rose to 539 as three more persons succumbed to the infection in the last 24 hours, the statement issued by the Information and Public Relations Department said.

Twenty children were among the newly infected people. The 72 cases were detected out of 689 samples tested.

Aizawl district reported 42 cases followed by Mamit (17), Saitual (7), Serchhip (5) and Kolasib district (1), the statement said.

Mizoram currently has 1,399 active COVID-19 cases while 1,38,626 people have recovered from the disease, including 179 people on Sunday, it said.

The COVID-19 recovery rate now is 98.62 per cent and the death rate is 0.38 per cent.

The state has so far tested more than 14.97 lakh samples for COVID-19.

Over 7.29 lakh people have been inoculated with the COVID-19 vaccine and 5.87 lakh of them have received both doses of the vaccine, state immunisation officer Dr Lalzawmi said. PTI COR RG RG

(Disclaimer: This story is auto-generated from a syndicated feed; only the image & headline may have been reworked by www.republicworld.com)