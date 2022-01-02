Mizoram Logs 84 New COVID Cases, 2 More Deaths

Mizoram on Sunday reported 84 new COVID-19 cases, 181 less than the previous day, with the tally increasing to 1,41,749, a health department official said.

The death toll rose to 546 as two more persons succumbed to the infection in the last 24 hours, he said.

At least 102 people recuperated from the disease during the period, taking the total number of recoveries to 1,39,488.

The recovery rate among coronavirus patients stood at 98.40 per cent.

Aizawl district recorded the highest number of fresh cases at 35, followed by Serchhip at 22 and Mamit at 14, the official said.

The single-day positivity rate dipped to 16.47 per cent from 19.62 per cent on the previous day, he said.

The northeastern state now has 1,715 active cases.

Mizoram has so far tested 1,50,8,818 samples for COVID-19, including 510 on Saturday.

Over 7.30 lakh people have been inoculated with 5.89 lakh of them having received both doses of vaccines, state immunisation officer Dr Lalzawmi said.

