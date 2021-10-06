Mizoram Man Kills Estranged Wife In Suicide Attack

An elderly man in Mizoram, strapped with an explosive device, blew up himself and his estranged wife in a busy marketplace, in a rare case of suicide bombing over matrimonial friction, officials said on Wednesday.

The incident took place when 61-year-old Tlangthianghlimi was selling vegetables near the High-Powered Committee (District Planning Board) office in Chanmari area on Tuesday, a police officer said.

The 62-year-old man, identified as C Rohmingliana, strapped gelatin sticks to his body concealed under his garments and triggered it while hugging her, he said.

Both were seriously injured in the blast, and were admitted to Lunglei Civil Hospital, where they succumbed to their injuries, the officer said, adding there were no other casualties in the incident.

Preliminary investigation suggests that the man conducted the suicide attack due to their marital problems, he said. Tlangthianghlimi's daughter, who was near her mother at the time of the incident, claimed that Rohmingliana had come to her stall in an inebriated condition and hugged her claiming that he was feeling dizzy, following which the explosion took place, the officer said. Rohmingliana did not have a stable job and he allegedly regularly indulged in domestic violence, as a result of which Tlangthianghlimi had earlier separated from him several times, the latest being a month ago, he said.

The couple originally hailed from Thiltlang village in the district, and migrated to Lunglei town decades ago. They had four children, of whom one has died earlier, the officer said, adding that further investigation is underway.

(Disclaimer: This story is auto-generated from a syndicated feed; only the image & headline may have been reworked by www.republicworld.com)