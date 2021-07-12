Mizoram People Have Encroached Nearly 1,800 Hectares Of Land In 3 Districts: Assam CM

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Monday alleged that people from Mizoram have encroached nearly 1,800 hectares of Assam land spread across Karimganj, Hailakandi, and Cachar districts. Mizoram shares an approximately 164 km long border with Assam.

In a written reply to AIUDF MLA Suzam Uddin Laskar, the CM said, "in the Barak Valley region, 1,777.58 hectares of land has been encroached by Mizo people." Out of this encroached land, 1,000 hectares falls in Hailakandi district, 400 hectares in Cachar district and 377.58 hectares in Karimganj district, Sarma added.

Sarma said that various preventive measures have been taken by his government to free encroached land. "Altogether nine Border Out Posts (BOP) have been established in Hailakandi, Karimganj, and Cachar districts sharing border along Assam-Mizoram. Out of the nine BOPs, six are in Hailakandi, two are in Karimganj and one is in Cachar," he said.

Two temporary camps have been set up in Karimganj to counter any land encroachment. While two permanent CRPF camps have been set up in Cachar, the CM said.

"Lately, on 09/07/2021, a chief secretary level meeting was held between the State of Assam and Mizoram in New Delhi at the behest of Ministry of Home Affairs, Government of India. All lawful steps are being taken to prevent encroachment in the Assam-Mizoram inter-state border," Sarma said.

Border disputes since Mizoram's formation

In 1972, Mizoram was carved out of Assam as a Union Territory. It became India's 23rd state on February 20, 1987. The border disputes have been since Mizoram's formation.

Since 2016, there have been 206 instances of land encroachment, Sarma said. "These encroachments were carried out by people from Arunachal Pradesh, Nagaland, Mizoram and Meghalaya," he alleged.

So far, 127 cases have been registered and three people arrested in connection to encroachment.

On Sunday, two back-to-back explosions were reported along the inter-state border on the side of the neighbouring state after a suspected IED blast in Assam's Cachar district, police said.

"Two blast sounds were heard coming from the Mizoram side at 2.40 am and 2.43 am. The CRPF, which is a neutral force deployed at Khulicherra Point-II, has been asked to enquire into the suspected blasts on the Mizoram side," an Assam Police source told PTI.

Last year, a violent clash also broke out between the people of Assam and Mizoram near-border village Vairengte, in which injuries were reported on both sides.

(with inputs from agencies)