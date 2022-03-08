Mizoram records 839 fresh COVID-19 cases, one fatality

Aizawl, Mar 8 (PTI) Mizoram reported 839 fresh COVID-19 cases on Tuesday, taking the state’s tally to 2,18,673, a health department official said.

The COVID-19 death toll rose to 665 as one more person from Aizawl succumbed to the infection in the last 24 hours, the official said.

The single-day positivity rate increased to 18.72 per cent from 17.70 per cent the previous day, he said.

The northeastern state had reported 228 new COVID-19 cases and one fatality on Monday.

Mizoram now has 3,535 active COVID-19 cases, while 673 people have recovered in the last 24 hours, taking the total recoveries to 2,14,473.

The COVID-19 recovery rate now is 98 per cent and the death rate is 0.30 per cent.

The state has so far tested 18.54 lakh samples for COVID-19.

According to state immunisation officer Lalmuanawma Jongte, more than 8 lakh people have been inoculated till Tuesday of which over 6.53 lakh have received both doses of the vaccine. PTI COR RG RG

