Mizoram registers 387 more Covid cases, 2 fresh fatalities

Aizawl, Nov 14 (PTI) Mizoram on Sunday reported 387 fresh COVID-19 cases, pushing the state's tally to 1,28,604, while two more fatalities took the death toll to 460, a health department official said.

The number of active cases now stands at 5,279 Altogether 371 patients recovered from the disease on Sunday taking the number of cured people to 1,22,865, the official said.

The recovery rate among COVID-19 patients is 95.53 per cent and the death rate is 0.35 per cent, he said.

The 387 fresh cases were reported from across 10 districts while two fatalities were recorded in Aizawl.

At least 108 children were among the newly infected people, the official said.

The northeastern state has so far tested more than 13.72 lakh samples for COVID-19 and 2,829 such samples were examined on Saturday.

More than 7 lakh people have been inoculated till Saturday, state immunisation officer Dr Lalzawmi said. PTI COR NN NN

(Disclaimer: This story is auto-generated from a syndicated feed; only the image & headline may have been reworked by www.republicworld.com)