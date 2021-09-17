Mizoram reports 1,121 new COVID-19 cases, 3 more fatalities

Aizawl, Sep 17 (PTI) Mizoram's COVID-19 tally rose to 76,591 on Friday as the state registered 1,121 new cases, 281 less than the previous day, an official statement said.

The COVID-19 death toll climbed to 254 as three more fatalities were reported, the statement by the state Information and Public Relations department said.

The single-day positivity rate was 14.35 per cent as the 1,121 fresh cases were detected from 7,809 samples, it said.

At least 251 children were among the newly infected people, the statement said, adding that two patients have travel history and the remaining 1,119 were found to have contracted the disease locally.

The fresh cases were reported from 10 districts with Aizawl registering the highest number of cases at 526, followed by Lunglei (132) and Lawngtlai (93), it said.

At least 564 patients have developed symptoms of COVID-19, it said.

So far Aizawl district has reported a total of 47,437 cases and 190 deaths, Kolasib 23 deaths and 6,353 cases and Lunglei reported 5,605 cases and 5 fatalities, it said.

With 278 cases, Saitual district has the least total cases among 11 districts and Khawzawl is the only district that has not reported any COVID-19 fatality till date, the statement added.

Mizoram now has 13,888 active COVID-19 cases, as 62,449 people have recovered from the infection, including 1,202 people on Thursday.

The state has conducted more than 9.99 lakh sample tests for COVID-19 till date.

According to state immunisation officer Dr Lalzawmi, over 6.67 lakh people have been vaccinated till Thursday, of which 3.47 lakh people have received both doses. of COVID-19 vaccine. PTI COR RG RG

(Disclaimer: This story is auto-generated from a syndicated feed; only the image & headline may have been reworked by www.republicworld.com)