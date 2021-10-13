Mizoram Reports 1,224 New COVID-19 Cases, 4 More Deaths

Mizoram reported 1,224 new COVID-19 cases on Wednesday and four more deaths, an official said.

The state has so far reported 1,08,790 cases and 367 deaths, he said.

The single-day positivity rate dipped to 14 per cent as the fresh cases were detected after testing 8,721 samples, he said.

Aizawl reported the highest number of new cases at 750, followed by Lunglei district (87) and Serchhip district (83), the official said.

At least 237 children were among the newly-infected people, he said.

There are 14,484 active cases in the state at present, while 93,939 people have recovered from the infection.

The recovery rate is 86.34 per cent.

