Mizoram Reports 1,257 New COVID-19 Cases, 3 More Fatalities

Mizoram on Friday reported 1,257 new COVID-19 cases, 37 less than the previous day, which pushed the tally to 85,366, an official said.

The COVID-19 death toll rose to 281 as three more persons succumbed to the infection in the last 24 hours, he said.

At least 252 children were among the newly infected people, he said.

The fresh cases were reported from various districts with Aizawl district reporting the highest at 897, followed by Lunglei (100) and Lawngtlai (67), he said. Of the 1,257 new cases, at least 639 patients have developed symptoms of COVID-19, he said.

Mizoram now has 15,752 active COVID-19 cases, while 69,333 people have recovered from the infection.

The COVID-19 recovery rate now is is 81.21 per cent and the death rate is 0.32 per cent.

The state has conducted more than 10.51 lakh sample tests for COVID-19 till date.

According to state Immunisation officer Dr Lalzawmi, over 6.76 lakh people have been vaccinated till Thursday, of which 4 lakh people have received both doses of COVID-19 vaccine.

