Mizoram Reports 1,280 New COVID-19 Cases, Tally Mounts To 1,53,758

Mizoram reported 1,280 fresh COVID-19 cases on Tuesday, 1,057 more than the previous day, raising the tally to 1,53,758, a health department official said.

The death toll rose to 573 after an 87-year-old man from Lunglei district succumbed to the virus at Zoram Medical College (ZMC) in Aizawl.

Mamit assembly constituency MLA Lalzirliana and at least 227 children were among the newly infected people, he said.

The state’s single-day positivity rate increased to 17 per cent from 11.27 per cent on Monday. Aizawl district reported the highest number of fresh cases at 551, followed by Lunglei (151) and Khawzawl (114).

The northeastern state now has 8,869 active cases, while 1,44,316 patients have recovered from the disease so far.

It has thus far tested 15.88 lakh samples for COVID-19.

According to State Immunisation Officer, Lalmuanawma Jongte, over 7.77 lakh people have been inoculated till Monday.

