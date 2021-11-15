Mizoram reports 15.90% COVID positivity rate

Aizawl, Nov 15 (PTI) Mizoram recorded a COVID-positivity rate of 15.90 per cent as 171 new cases were detected, an official said on Monday.

The new cases were detected after testing 1,076 samples in the last 24 hours, he said.

Total 395 people recovered on Sunday, he added.

Two more persons, aged 85 and 72, lost their lives in Aizawl and Serchhip districts, taking the toll to 462, he said.

There are 5,424 active cases in the state at present, which is 4.21 per cent of the total cases -- 1,28,775.

So far, 1,22,889 people have recovered and the recovery rate is 95.42 per cent. PTI CORR SOM SOM

