Mizoram Reports 158 New COVID-19 Cases, Single Day Positivity Rate Dips To 6 Per Cent

Mizoram reported a dip in COVID-19 cases as 158 new infections were detected on Monday, 414 less than the previous day, pushing the tally to 1,17,419, a health department official said.

The northeastern state on Sunday had reported 572 cases and on Saturday 745 cases.

With daily COVID-19 cases falling below 1,000 for 11 consecutive days since October 15, Mizoram health officials believe the state’s COVID curve has started to show a downward trend.

The single-day positivity rate on Monday dipped to 6 per cent from 9.47 per cent on Sunday, he said.

The COVID-19 death toll rose to 412 as five more persons succumbed to the disease in the last 24 hours.

Of the 158 fresh COVID-19 cases, 157 were confirmed through Rapid Antigen Tests, while one was detected at a TrueNat facility, he said, adding that 33 children were among the newly infected people.

According to a government bulletin, Aizawl district reported the highest number of COVID-19 cases so far at 73,226, followed by Lunglei (9,192) and Kolasib district (7,629).

So far, Aizawl district reported the highest COVID-19 fatalities at 296, followed by Kolasib (30) and Lunglei (26), the bulletin said.

Of the 11 districts in the state, Khawzawl has not reported any COVID-19 fatality till now, it said.

Mizoram currently has 8,080 active COVID-19 cases, while 1,08,927 people have recovered from the disease, including 1,016 people on Sunday.

The COVID-19 recovery rate now is 92.76 per cent and the death rate is 0.35 per cent.

According to the State Integrated Disease Surveillance Programme (IDSP), more than 12.69 lakh samples have been tested for COVID-19 so far, of which 2,613 samples were tested on Sunday.

The state government has administered 11.96 lakh doses of COVID-19 vaccine to beneficiaries till October 23, of which over 6.93 lakh people have received the first dose and 5 lakh people both doses, state Immunisation officer Dr Lalzawmi said.

