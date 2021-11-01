Mizoram Reports 165 New COVID-19 Cases, 2 Deaths

Mizoram reported 165 new COVID-19 cases on Monday, taking the tally to 1.21 lakh, a Health Department official said.

Two more people died in the state, pushing the toll to 433, he said.

The single-day positivity rate dipped to 7.49 per cent from 9.74 per cent on the previous day, he said.

Forty-seven children were among the new patients.

There are 6,479 active cases in the state at present, while 610 people recovered in the last 24 hours.

So far, 1.14 lakh patients have recovered.

The new cases were detected after testing 2,204 samples.

