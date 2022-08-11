Mizoram Reports 178 New COVID-19 Cases; Active Caseload Stands At 870

Mizoram reported 178 new cases of COVID-19 on Thursday, 43 more than the previous day but there was no fatality, a health department official said.

The tally increased to 2,34,700 and the toll remained at 715, the official said.

The state now has 870 active cases.

Aizawl district reported the highest number of fresh cases at 40, followed by 31 in Lunglei district and 30 in Siaha district, he said.

The single-day positivity rate dipped to 16.38% from 25.30% on the previous day as the fresh cases were detected from 1,087 samples tested on Wednesday.

He said, 218 people were discharged from various COVID-19 care centers on Thursday increasing the total number of recoveries to 2,33,115.

The discharge rate stood at 99.32% and the death rate at 0.30%.

The state has tested more than 19.60 lakh samples for COVID-19 so far.

A total 16,83,007 doses of COVID vaccines, including 8,72,679 first doses, 7,32,414 second doses and 77,914 precaution doses have been administered so far till Wednesday, according to the state health department.

