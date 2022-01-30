Mizoram Reports 1,819 New COVID-19 Cases, 2 Deaths

Mizoram reported 1,819 fresh COVID-19 cases on Sunday, 323 less than the previous day, pushing the state's tally to 1,71,686, a health department official said.

The death toll rose to 601 as two more persons, one each from Aizawl and Lunglei districts, succumbed to the virus, he said.

Of the new cases, Aizawl district reported the highest number of 1,160 infections, followed by Mamit (163) and Lunglei (132).

The single-day positivity rate dipped to 26.38 per cent from 27.32 per cent the previous day, he said.

The northeastern state now has 14,811 active cases, while 1,56,274 patients have recovered from the disease so far.

Mizoram has conducted 16.66 lakh sample tests for COVID-19 thus far.

According to State Immunisation Officer Lalmuanawma Jongte, over 7.94 lakh people have been inoculated till Saturday.

