Mizoram reports 197 new COVID-19 cases

Aizawl, Jul 26 (PTI) Mizoram reported 197 new COVID-19 cases on Tuesday, 10 more than the previous day, pushing the tally to 2,31,911, an official said.

The fresh cases were reported from 10 districts with Aizawl registering the highest at 97, followed by Lunglei (39) and Saitual (14), he said.

The single-day positivity rate dipped to 25.29 per cent from 57.14 per cent the previous day, he said.

The COVID-19 death toll in the state remained at 708 as no new fatality was reported in the last 24 hours.

Mizoram currently has 914 active COVID-19 cases while 2,30,289 people have recovered from the infection, including 187 on Monday.

The COVID-19 recovery rate now is 99.30 per cent and the death rate is 0.30 per cent.

The state has tested more than 19.49 lakh samples for COVID-19, including 779 on Monday.

A total of 16,56,899 doses of COVID-19 vaccines, including 8,69,711 first doses, 7,25,906 second doses and 61,282 precaution doses have been administered so far till Monday, according to the state health department. PTI COR RG RG

