Mizoram reports 315 new COVID-19 cases, 1 death

Aizawl, Dec 4 (PTI) Mizoram's COVID-19 tally surged to 1,36,080 as 315 more people tested positive for the infection on Saturday while one new fatality pushed the coronavirus death toll to 504, an official statement said.

The state had also reported 315 COVID-19 cases on Friday.

Aizawl district reported 174 new cases, Champhai (35), Serchhip (31), Kolasib (24), Mamit (12), Lawngtlai (10), Lunglei (12), Khawzawl (6), Saitual (5), Hnahthial (4) and Siaha (2), it said.

The single-day positivity rate increased to 12.63 per cent from 9 per cent on Friday, the statement issued by the Information and Public Relations Department said.

Mizoram now has 3,620 COVID-19 active cases, while 1,31,956 people have recovered from the disease, including 411 on Friday.

The COVID-19 recovery rate now is 96.96 per cent and the death rate is 0.37 per cent.

The state has so far tested over 14.42 lakh samples for COVID-19 including 2,494 samples on Friday.

According to state Immunisation Officer Dr Lalzawmi, 7.21 lakh people have been inoculated and over 5.66 lakh of them have received both doses of COVID-19 vaccine till Friday. PTI COR RG RG

