Mizoram Reports 320 Fresh Covid Cases, One More Fatality

Mizoram’s COVID-19 caseload mounted to 1,37,377 on Thursday with 320 new infections, while one more death pushed the toll to 509, a health department official said.

The latest fatality was reported from Saitual district, where a 99-year-old woman, who had been placed under home isolation, succumbed to the virus, he said.

The number of active cases now stands at 3,049, and 1,33,819 people have recovered from the disease so far, including 309 since Wednesday.

Mizoram has tested more than 14.56 lakh samples for COVID-19 till date.

According to State Immunisation Officer Lalzawmi, over 7.23 lakh people have been inoculated till Wednesday.

