Mizoram reports 34 fresh COVID-19 cases

Aizawl, Apr 4 (PTI) Mizoram reported 34 fresh COVID-19 cases on Monday, the lowest single-day spike this year, taking the state's tally to 2,24,788, a health department official said.

The COVID-19 death toll remained at 687 as no fresh fatality was reported in the last 24 hours, he said.

The single-day positivity rate dipped to 7.51 per cent from 21.31 per cent the previous day, as the northeastern state had reported 120 fresh COVID-19 cases on Sunday, he said.

Mizoram now has 978 COVID-19 active cases, while 2,23,123 people have recovered from the infection so far, including 53 people on Sunday.

The COVID-19 recovery rate now is 99.25 per cent while the death rate is 0.30 per cent.

The state has so far tested more than 19 lakh samples for COVID-19, including 453 samples on Sunday.

According to state Immunisation officer Dr Lalmuanawma Jongte, over 8.29 lakh people have been inoculated till Saturday and 6.70 lakh of them have received both doses of the vaccine. PTI COR RG RG

