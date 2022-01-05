Mizoram Reports 443 New COVID-19 Cases, 13.38% Positivity Rate

Mizoram on Wednesday reported 443 new COVID-19 cases, recording a positivity rate of 13.38 per cent, a health official said.

The state had reported 347 COVID-19 cases on Tuesday with a positivity rate of 15.66 per cent, he said.

Among the new patients are 88 children and 21 Border Security Force (BSF) personnel, he added.

There are 2,162 active cases in the state at present, while the toll rose to 553 as one more person from Aizawl district died.

Aizawl district reported the highest number of new cases at 134, followed by Serchhip (122) and Mamit (51), the official said.

The state has so far reported 1,42,691 COVID-19 cases. Of them, 1,39,976 have recovered, including 112 in the last 24 hours.

The new cases were detected after testing 3,311 samples.

