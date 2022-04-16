Mizoram reports 53 new COVID-19 cases, tally at 2,26,015

Aizawl, Apr 16 (PTI) Mizoram on Saturday reported 53 new COVID-19 cases, eight less than the previous day, with the tally rising to 2,26,015, a health department official said.

The single-day positivity rate shot up to 38.41 per cent, as the fresh cases were detected from 138 sample tests.

The ratio was 9.67 per cent the previous day.

The death toll remained at 691 as no new fatality due to the infection was reported in the last 24 hours, he said.

At least 125 people recuperated from the disease on Friday, taking the total number of recoveries to 2, 24,755, he said.

The recovery rate among coronavirus patients in the state stood at 99.44 per cent.

Mizoram now has 569 active cases.

The state has so far tested more than 19.09 lakh samples for COVID-19.

State immunisation officer Dr Lalmuanawma Jongte said over 8.40 lakh people have been inoculated till Friday with 6.74 lakh of them having received both doses of vaccines. PTI COR BDC BDC

