Mizoram reports 531 new COVID-19 cases, single day positivity rate rises to 11.11 per cent

Aizawl, Nov 11 (PTI) Mizoram on Thursday reported 531 new COVID-19 cases, six more than the previous day, pushing the tally to 1,26,917, a health department official said.

The COVID-19 death toll remained at 456 as now new fatality was reported, he said.

The single-day positivity rate increased to 11.11 per cent from 10.69 per cent the previous day as the fresh cases were detected from 4,780 sample tests, the official said.

At least 119 children were among the newly infected people, he said.

Three patients have travel history, while 528 people were found to have locally contracted the disease, he said.

Mizoram currently has 5,939 active COVID-19 cases, while 1,20,522 people have recovered from the disease, including 371 on Wednesday.

The COVID-19 recovery rate now is 94.96 per cent and the death rate is 0.35 per cent.

According to the State Integrated Disease Surveillance Programme (IDSP), more than 13.60 lakh samples have been tested for COVID-19 so far.

Over 7 lakh people have been vaccinated till November 10, of which 5.29 lakh people have received both doses of the COVID-19 vaccine, according to state immunisation officer Dr Lalzawmi. PTI COR RG RG

