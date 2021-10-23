Mizoram reports 745 new COVID-19 cases

Aizawl, Oct 23 (PTI) Mizoram reported 745 new COVID-19 cases, including 147 children and 10 prisoners, in the last 24 hours, pushing the tally to 1,16,689, a health department official said on Saturday.

The state on Friday had reported 748 COVID-19 cases and has registered below 1000 COVID-19 cases in single-day for nine consecutive days.

The COVID-19 death toll remained at 400 as no new fatality was reported during the same period, the official said.

The 745 new cases were detected from 7,318 sample tests, with a single-day positivity rate of 10.18 per cent, he said.

Mizoram currently has 9,636 active COVID-19 cases, while 1,06,653 people have recovered from the disease, including 1,143 people on Friday, he said.

The COVID-19 recovery rate in the state now is 91.39 per cent and the death rate is 0.34 per cent.

The state has conducted more than 12.61 lakh sample tests for COVID-19 so far.

Over 6.93 lakh people have been vaccinated till Friday, of which 5 lakh people have received both doses of the COVID-19 vaccine, state immunisation officer Dr Lalzawmi said. PTI COR RG RG

