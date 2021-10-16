Mizoram reports 932 new COVID cases, 6 more fatalities

Aizawl, Oct 16 (PTI) Mizoram on Saturday registered 932 new COVID-19 cases, 31 more than the previous day, with the tally rising to 1,11,651, a health department official said.

Six more fatalities due to the infection raised the death toll to 380, he said.

The daily positivity rate was at 13.71 per cent as the fresh cases were detected from 6,806 sample tests.

"Mizoram reported less than 1000 single-day COVID cases for the second consecutive day. At least 185 children are among new patients," the official said.

Aizawl district recorded the highest number of fresh cases at 643, followed by Lunglei at 71 and Siaha at 63, he said.

The northeastern state now has 13,316 active cases, while 97,955 people have recovered from the infection.

The recovery rate among coronavirus patients in the state currently stands at 87.73 per cent.

The state has conducted more than 12.13 lakh sample tests for COVID-19 till date, the official said.

State Immunisation Officer Dr Lalzawmi said over 6.89 lakh people have been inoculated till Friday, with 4.9 lakh of them having received both doses of the vaccines. PTI COR SBN BDC BDC

