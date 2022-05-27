Mizoram social activist to launch silent sit-in protest against environmental violations

Aizawl, May 27 (PTI) Well-known social activist Vanramchhuangi, popularly known as 'Ruatfela Nu', said she will launch a silent sit-in protest here from Friday to protest environmental violations due to different developmental projects.

She alleged that forests and rivers are being destroyed indiscriminately by various projects, which is also wrecking the socio-economic dynamics of indigenous people.

"I will launch a silent sit-in demonstration in front of the state Environment, Forest and Climate Change Department's office from Friday morning to protest the environmental violations by different developmental projects," she told PTI.

Vanramchhuangi said she will also submit a representation to the Principal Chief Conservator of Forests demanding a stay order on the construction or widening of national highways by the National Highway Infrastructure Development Corporation Limited (NHIDCL), which is affecting the ecology.

She said she will also launch an awareness campaign in other districts where national highways are being widened or being constructed.

The social activist said she has been campaigning against the ill-effects of road projects without proper assessment and injudicious disposal of earth from construction sites for the last three years but to no effect.

She alleged that the NHIDCL has violated environmental and social considerations while indiscriminately disposing of earth which severely affected agricultural lands and polluted rivers. PTI COR ACD ACD

