Mizoram Taking 'proactive Measures' To Strengthen Internal Security: CM Zoramthanga

Mizoram Chief Minister Zoramthanga in his address during the Independence day speech in Aizawl claimed there have been no major law and order problems in the state in the last one year due to the proactive measures taken by the state government. The grand event was organised Sepai Lammual in Aizawl.

Due to the "Proactive measures taken by the police in the past one year," there have been no major law and order problems in the state said CM Zoramthanga addressing the people during the Independence day celebrations. Briefing about the swift action taken by the police he informed 676 cases have been successfully investigated out of the total 1,633 criminal cases registered. Moreover, 12 arms smuggling cases were recorded and 20 illegal traders arrested, he added.

Action against drug traffickers and prohibition act violators

A total of 2,425 people have been arrested after violating the Mizoram Liquor (Prohibition) Act since its enactment in May 2019, while 517 drug traffickers were apprehended and prosecuted in the last year, Zoramthanga said. He also urged the people for the maintenance of peace, harmony and prosperity in the state. "Our present times demand that we remain strong and confident in order to be able to pursue our dreams of realising newer heights in the future," the chief minister said.

Independence Day was celebrated across the North-eastern state with full patriotic fervour across all district capitals and prominent towns.

Mizoram achieved success in various sectors

Despite the challenges from the Covid-19 pandemic, Mizoram achieved tremendous success in several sectors in the last 12 months and accordingly the state public works department has completed multiple projects across the state in the last year. Additionally, under the centre's Jal Jeevan mission, tap connections have so far been provided by the state to 85,231 families in 177 villages and 1,13,800 urban households.

On the employment front, job cards were issued to a total of 2,08,829 households, with all of them having joined their workplaces in the fiscal year 2021-22. Moreover from the futuristic perspective, the rural employment department is aiming at providing 100 days of employment to the job card holders by the end of the current fiscal.

Development of tourism

The state with immense opportunities for tourism has also been making constant efforts to promote tourism, said Zoramthanga. The centre has sanctioned Rs 800 lakh for village-based eco-tourism in Khamrang near Aizawl.

For creating awareness opportunities and promoting tourism, Mizoram will organise a tourism mart in the first half of November, he informed and further added, recently the centre has approved a proposal for "Pilgrimage Rejuvenation and Spiritual, Heritage Augmentation Drive Scheme" at various locations of the state, aimed at developing the tourism infrastructure.

IMAGE: PTI