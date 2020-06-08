Mizoram To Go Into Total Lockdown For Two Weeks From June 9 Midnight

The Mizoram Government on June 8, Monday announced that the state will go into complete lockdown for the next two weeks, starting from midnight today. The lockdown will be across all the major towns and the Aizawl City for the next two weeks, however, some relaxations may be announced in far-flung areas.

This decision has been taken post a consultative group meeting by Chief Minister Zoramthanga. Apart from this, the state has also extended its quarantine period from two weeks to three weeks.

The guidelines pertaining to the state-wide lockdown will be out shortly.

Meanwhile, eight more people have tested positive for COVID-19 in Mizoram, taking the total number of cases in the state to 42, an official of the Health Department said on Monday. Of the 244 samples tested on Sunday, 8 have come out as positive, he said.

