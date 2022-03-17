Mizoram to implement socio-economic development scheme from 2022-23 fiscal: Minister

Aizawl, Mar 17 (PTI) The MNF government in Mizoram will implement the state’s flagship programme, Socio-Economic Development Policy (SEDP), from the new fiscal 2022-23, a minister said on Thursday.

The SEDP is the flagship programme of the Mizo National Front (MNF) government which aims at bringing sustainable development by accelerating progress in key sectors through exploration and judicious use of resources and transforming Mizoram into a welfare state.

Addressing a function at Aizawl's Dinthar locality, Rural Development Minister Lalruatkima said that the government is making all-out efforts for the development of the state and would implement the flagship programme from the new financial year.

"The government is established by the people and is trying its best to develop the state. The state develops because of its people and the government is making massive efforts to implement the SEDP," Lalruatkima, also the Mizo National Front adviser said.

He expressed hope that the SEDP will uplift people economically to achieve sustainable development in Mizoram.

During the day, Lalruatkima, also the Aizawl West-II representative, distributed sewing machines to 103 beneficiaries.

Under the SEDP, the government is planning to provide monetary assistance of not less than Rs. 3 lakh to beneficiaries to start trades of their choice.

The state government has allocated Rs 700 crore for the implementation of the flagship programme in the 2022-2023 annual budget, compared to Rs 400 crore in the previous budget. PTI COR MM MM

