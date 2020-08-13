Mizoram To Purchase 10,000 Rapid Antigen Test Kits To Scale-up COVID-19 Testing

In order to ramp up testing in the state, the Mizoram government has decided to purchase 10,000 more Rapid Antigen Test kits, Chief Minister Zoramthanga announced on Thursday. After holding a high-level meeting with top officials and representatives of NGOs, churches and doctors’ associations, the Mizoram CM stated that there was a need to increase testing in the state given the rise in the number of COVID-19 cases which has reached 649.

Officials during the meeting also stressed on the need for stricter enforcement of existing safety protocol given the surge in the cases in the state.

Accordingly, funerals with maximum of 50 people will henceforth be held either at church halls or community halls. Large gatherings will be prohibited in residential areas to ensure social distancing. The officials also stated that congregational service 'Zaikhawm', a traditional practice of mourning should not be held during funerals.

The meeting also discussed the importance of framing a standard operating procedure (SOP) for frontline workers and the need to convert community halls and churches into COVID-care centres to lessen the burden on government facilities. The Mizoram government has made it mandatory for all passengers, truck drivers and their helpers entering the state to undergo rapid antigen tests.

It has also decided to treat coronavirus-infected security personnel and civilian patients at separate COVID-19 hospitals in the state given the sudden spike in in COVID-19 cases among security personnel in the northeastern state. Security personnel and National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) staffers constitute 76.74 per cent of the total number of active cases in the state.

