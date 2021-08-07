Mizoram Uplifts Lockdown Restrictions To Boost State's Economy Amid Rising COVID-19 Cases

The Mizoram government on Saturday, August 7 announced to uplift the COVID-19 lockdown in the Aizwal Municipal Corporation (AMC) areas to resume the economic activities in the region. In a statement, the officials announced that the lockdown measures were crucial for mitigating the spread of the COVID-19, however, the state is not in the position of extending the lockdown measures owing to the depleting economy of the state. The statement read that a further extension is “unthinkable because it severely affected the state’s economy and livelihood of the poor.”



Earlier, a total shutdown was imposed in the Aizwal Municipal Corporation (AMC) regions for more than two weeks, since July 18. It is expected to be uplifted on Saturday. The decision was taken in a meeting of senior officials and representatives of various political parties, it was headed by Deputy Chief Minister Tawnluia. All top officials agreed that the state needs to allow the resumption of economic activities by easing the stringent lockdown guidelines.

COVID-19 cases exponentially rising in Mizoram

As per a report by PTI, Mizoram Health Minister Dr R. Lalthangliana informed in the meeting that the state is now grappling with the worst COVID-19 surge. The health minister stressed that the state continues to deal with a huge COVID-19 crisis, since the beginning of the second wave in April 2021. The cases in the state have been rising exponentially.

“Although we have tried our best to slow down the transmission rate by ramping up facilities and manpower, our advanced preparation could not sustain the second wave and control the rising cases because it is highly contagious,” the health minister said.



Whereas 4,476 COVID-19 cases were reported in the state during the first wave, as many as 38,333 cases have been detected in the ongoing second wave from April to August 5 this year, the health minister informed, as reported by PTI. He added that 1,655 cases were reported in April, 6,268 in May, 8,093 in June, 18,433 in July and 3,884 cases have been reported till August 5. The government is desperately trying to expand the state’s vaccination program and wants everyone to strictly abide by the COVID-19 related protocols.

“We have to learn how to live with Coronavirus while strictly maintaining COVID-19 Appropriate Behaviour (CAB) and by respecting protocols,” he said.



Mizoram on Friday, August 6, reported 725 COVID -19 cases, pushing the state’s tally to 42,808. At least 161 people have succumbed to the infection so far. The number of active cases now stands at 12,511, while 30,136 people have recovered from the infection, including 589 on Friday. The state has tested over 6.69 lakh samples for COVID-19 to date. According to the health department, over 6.35 lakh people have been vaccinated till Thursday.



