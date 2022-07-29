Last Updated:

MK Stalin Addresses Anna University's Convocation: 'You Are The Ambassador Of The Country'

Tamil Nadu CM MK Stalin delivered a keynote speech at the 42nd convocation of Anna University and stressed on the "golden period of higher education."

Written By
Ruchika Kumari

Image: Facebook


Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin delivered his keynote address at Anna University's 42nd convocation ceremony on Friday, July 29. Prime Minister Narendra Modi was also present on the occasion and he awarded 69 gold medals to deserving candidates. 

CM Stalin, while delivering the keynote address, said that everybody should work on enriching themselves as much as possible. He said, "The country and state expect growth from every single person."

Focusing on the fact that it is important to consider an improvement, he said that the youth should be updated with the modernisation and the use of technology that comes along with it. Tamil Nadu CM Stalin said, "You will all be the ambassador of the country on the national level. He assured that the government will also come together and work so that everyone is able to access the golden period of higher education."

READ | 'India's best era of sports': PM Modi beams with pride as he inaugurates Chess Olympiad

PM Modi lauds India's youth at Anna University, Chennai

Meanwhile, PM Modi, while addressing the convocation, mentioned that earlier people used to look for jobs as it was considered more stable. People had the fear of not being recognised but India has witnessed a 15,000% growth in the number of recognised start-ups in the last 6 years, the PM said. There is a growing sense of comfort with the use of technology and even the poorest of the poor are adapting to it, he added.

READ | CWG 2022: President Murmu & PM Modi wish Indian contingent as they gear up for big event

PM Modi said that earlier on social occasions it was difficult for a youngster to say he or she was an entrepreneur. "People used to tell them to ‘get settled’, meaning, get a salaried job but now the situation is the opposite," he said.

READ | PM Modi attends Chennai's Anna University 42nd convocation ceremony; to visit GIFT City

About the University

Anna University was established on 4 September 1978. It is named after C. N. Annadurai, the former Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu. It has 13 Constituent Colleges, 494 Affiliated Colleges spread over Tamil Nadu, and 3 Regional Campuses – Tirunelveli, Madurai, and Coimbatore. 

READ | PM Modi lauds India's youth at Anna University event; 'innovation becoming a way of life'
READ | PM Modi attends 42nd convocation of Anna University; calls India world's 'growth engine'
First Published:
COMMENT