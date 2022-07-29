MK Stalin Addresses Anna University's Convocation: 'You Are The Ambassador Of The Country'

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin delivered his keynote address at Anna University's 42nd convocation ceremony on Friday, July 29. Prime Minister Narendra Modi was also present on the occasion and he awarded 69 gold medals to deserving candidates.

CM Stalin, while delivering the keynote address, said that everybody should work on enriching themselves as much as possible. He said, "The country and state expect growth from every single person."

Focusing on the fact that it is important to consider an improvement, he said that the youth should be updated with the modernisation and the use of technology that comes along with it. Tamil Nadu CM Stalin said, "You will all be the ambassador of the country on the national level. He assured that the government will also come together and work so that everyone is able to access the golden period of higher education."

PM Modi lauds India's youth at Anna University, Chennai

Meanwhile, PM Modi, while addressing the convocation, mentioned that earlier people used to look for jobs as it was considered more stable. People had the fear of not being recognised but India has witnessed a 15,000% growth in the number of recognised start-ups in the last 6 years, the PM said. There is a growing sense of comfort with the use of technology and even the poorest of the poor are adapting to it, he added.

PM Modi said that earlier on social occasions it was difficult for a youngster to say he or she was an entrepreneur. "People used to tell them to ‘get settled’, meaning, get a salaried job but now the situation is the opposite," he said.

About the University

Anna University was established on 4 September 1978. It is named after C. N. Annadurai, the former Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu. It has 13 Constituent Colleges, 494 Affiliated Colleges spread over Tamil Nadu, and 3 Regional Campuses – Tirunelveli, Madurai, and Coimbatore.