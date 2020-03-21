MK Stalin Distributes Hygiene Kits In Chennai As COVID-19 Cases Continue To Rise In India

As Coronavirus cases rise to 312 in the country, Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) chief MK Stalin, as a measure to contain the spread of the virus distributed soaps, hand sanitizers and face masks kits to the media personnel and staff on Saturday at the State Assembly in Chennai. Earlier, Stalin had also appealed to the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) protestors in Chennai to stall their protest in the wake of the pandemic that has caused havoc on a global scale.

So far three cases of Coronavirus have been reported in Tamil Nadu. Tamil Nadu administration on Friday closed Tamil Nadu-Kerala border to restrict movement amid the outbreak.

The entire nation is under a near lockdown situation with different state governments imposing closure of offices and other establishments to combat the spread of the virus. Only essential services such as pharmacies, medical clinics, grocery stores, among other essentials are open, however, different states have adopted different strategies in complete coordination with the central government to combat the virus. The total number of Coronavirus cases in India stands at 258 including 39 foreigners. While four deaths have been reported in the country, 22 cases have fully recovered and discharged.

'Janata Curfew'

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has announced a 'Janata Curfew' on March 22 and appealed to all the citizens to go under self-quarantine and not to step out of their homes on Sunday from 7 am to 9 pm. Addressing the nation, Prime Minister Narendra Modi talked extensively about the challenges caused due to the COVID-19 pandemic. He stressed that “resolve” and “restraint” were the two most important things to be followed. PM Modi also appealed to every to pay tribute to all essential officials like doctors, government officials, journalists, etc who were working. A day after his address to the nation, PM Modi also chaired a video conferencing with chief ministers of various states to fight the pandemic.

