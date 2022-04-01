MK Stalin Invites Arvind Kejriwal To Tamil Nadu After They Visit schools, Clinics In Delhi

After Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin and Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal visited schools and clinics in Delhi on Friday, MK Stalin invited Kejriwal to Tamil Nadu.

While speaking to reporters on Friday, the Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu said that his government has given attention to education and health services. Stalin also spoke about the modern school work that is being done in the state of Tamil Nadu.

"The government of Tamil Nadu has given special attention to education and health services. Modern school works are being done in Tamil Nadu. I'm sure that Delhi CM will participate in the inauguration function, on behalf of the people of the state, I invite him," CM MK Stalin said.

Stalin invited Delhi Chief Minister for the inauguration function for the government Model school in Chennai in Tamil Nadu.

Visited Model School and Mohalla Clinic initiatives of Delhi Govt along with Hon'ble Delhi CM @ArvindKejriwal and Dy CM @msisodia.



We will also be establishing a world class Govt Model School in Chennai soon and I have extended my invitation to @ArvindKejriwal in advance. pic.twitter.com/GAjBuThjiu — M.K.Stalin (@mkstalin) April 1, 2022

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal replying to the tweet of MK Stalin said, "It will be an honour for me to attend Thiru Stalin"

MK Stalin visited Delhi Govt school & Mohalla Clinic

On a three-day visit to Delhi, Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin on Friday met Delhi Chief Minister Kejriwal and Deputy CM Manish Sisodia. The DMK President Stalin then visited Rajkiya Sarvodaya Kanya Vidyalaya, West Vinod Nagar along with CM Kejriwal and Deputy CM Sisodia. He attended various classes including Class of 'Entrepreneurship Mindset Curriculum', 'Happiness Class', and 'Deshbhakti Class' at the Delhi government school.

Delhi | Tamil Nadu CM MK Stalin interacts with students at Rajkiya Sarvodaya Kanya Vidyalaya, West Vinod Nagar pic.twitter.com/Ymp0EAUMP9 — ANI (@ANI) April 1, 2022

Delhi | Tamil Nadu CM MK Stalin along with CM Arvind Kejriwal and Deputy CM Manish Sisodia visits Rajkiya Sarvodaya Kanya Vidyalaya, West Vinod Nagar pic.twitter.com/DaJdSoJVbQ — ANI (@ANI) April 1, 2022

After visiting the Delhi government school, Stalin visited the "Mohalla Clinic" and interacted with the doctors. Mohalla Clinics are community clinics started by AAP's government in Delhi with the aim to provide basic health care services to underserved populations.

Stalin's Delhi visit

MK Stalin is on his three-day visit to Delhi. On Thursday, Tamil Nadu's Chief Minister met Prime Minister Narendra Modi and sought the Centre's approval for the state government to provide humanitarian aid to Sri Lankan Tamils in the wake of an economic crisis in that country. Stalin then met with Union Road and Transport Minister Nitin Gadkari and Defence Minister Rajnath Singh. During his visit to the national capital, he is slated to see Union Home Minister Amit Shah.

He also visited the Parliament, where he met Congress interim president Sonia Gandhi. "I just came to say Vanakkam. I will see you on Saturday, at the function of the opening of your office," she said to the Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu.

On April 2, Stalin will open the DMK's new office in Delhi, the 'Anna-Kalaignar Arivalayam,' at Deen Dayal Upadhyay Marg. The opening of the DMK's new office, the 'Anna-Kalaignar Arivalayam,' will be a big event. Prime Minister Narendra Modi and other key figures will be invited to the inaugural event.